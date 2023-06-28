TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement say an officer was injured following a police pursuit through Oakland and East Topeka after a report of an armed robbery.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said on social media that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) went to the California Avenue Walmart on a report of a robbery. A report was received stating that an individual had stolen several items from the business while wielding a firearm. The suspect left the area before officers could arrive.

The SNSO says law enforcement tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, later found to be stolen, around 2 p.m. near SE Croco Road and SE Cyprus Drive. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began, traveling into the Oakland neighborhood.

A female passenger in the vehicle bailed out in the 400 block of SE Gray Street and was soon taken into custody, according to the SNSO. The driver continued to travel into East Topeka.

The SNSO says the pursuit ended in the 1100 block of SE Lime Street after the suspect hit a TPD vehicle and an unoccupied vehicle. An officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.