TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have made an arrest in connection to the 27th homicide in Topeka this year.

According to Topeka Police Department, a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death of Victor Carlton.

On Oct. 10, Carlton was shot at a home near 20th and Pennsylvania in southeast Topeka and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, the 17-year-old male has been arrested on charges of: