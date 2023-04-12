TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka reports that Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated battery

Criminal possession of a firearm

Felony obstruction

Two warrants

Members of the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. on April 12 in the 1300 block of Southwest Polk St. An individual was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can send an email to the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

