MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An 18-year-old police say is tied to a string of recent crimes in Manhattan is under arrest.

At 6:45 a.m. June 9, the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) received a report of a business alarm being activated at Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry in Manhattan. When officers arrived they found the business had been broken into and an Aero Precision M4E1 rifle worth about $1,100 had been stolen. Later, at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Flint Hills Pl. to investigate a possible stolen car.

Officers identified the suspect as the same person as the same involved in the Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry burglary. Further investigation revealed the car had been taken from a 42-year-old woman known to the suspect without her permission. The suspect also allegedly hit a 41-year-old man, also known to the suspect, in the face, according to the RCPD.

The suspect was booked into the Riley County Jail on charges of burglary, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property, according to the RCPD.