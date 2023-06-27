TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to shootings that happened on June 23 resulting in three individuals hospitalized and one in life-threatening condition.

The shootings happened between 5 and 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gage Blvd. and in the area of the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. The Topeka Police Department said they believed the shootings were related.

As a result of the investigation, Tony Williams, 53, of Topeka, was arrested June 26 and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on three charges of attempted murder in the 1st degree; intentional and premeditated and gambling; making a bet, according to the Topeka Police Department.