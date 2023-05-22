Jason Latham’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Salina Police Department. (Courtesy: Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police say two men are in jail for the death of a man whose body was discovered May 8 in a wooded area on the city’s north side.

Forty-year-old Jason Latham’s death has been ruled a homicide. A 36-year-old man was arrested on May 15 and awaits formal charges of first-degree murder.

A second suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on May 19 for gun-related charges and an outstanding warrant. He is also awaiting a formal charge of first-degree murder; aiding and abetting.

KSN News will not identify either suspect until they have been formally charged in the case.