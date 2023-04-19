TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted two people at a home in Topeka.

Abigail Christian with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called on April 9 to a home in the 5000 block of Southeast Adams St. in Topeka on an assault. Deputies arriving at the home found a man, identified as the homeowner, and woman who were displaying minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that the woman had arrived at the home and was apparently suffering from a mental health condition, according to Christian. The homeowner was trying to help the woman when a man, later identified as Brevin O. Canady, 20, of Topeka, arrived and began attacking both the homeowner and the woman. The man then left the area before law enforcement arrived. It was later found that the woman had previously taken a vehicle from Canady.

An arrest warrant was issued for Canady on April 15, according to Christian. He was arrested by the SNSO on April 18 in the 4400 block of Southeast Adams St. and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery and battery.