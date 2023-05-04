CONCORDIA (KSNT) – The Concordia Police Department (CPD) say they found a stabbing victim after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday morning.

Police responded to the stabbing report around 2:45 a.m. on May 4 in the 300 block of East 1st St. The victim was taken to a local medical center for treatment.

An investigation led to the arrest of Blake Snodgrass of Concordia on charges of attempted murder, according to the CPD. Snodgrass was at the scene, according to police. He was taken to Cloud County Jail.

No additional information will be released, according to Concordia Police.