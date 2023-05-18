Update 4:35 p.m. – Lawrence Police said they are assisting in the case.

4:00 – A police chase has ended in East Topeka, where there’s a large police presence and the Kansas Highway Patrol is searching by helicopter.

Gretchen Spiker, City of Topeka spokeswoman, said the Topeka Police Department is in the area of Southeast 6th St. and Southeast Croco Rd. for an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle pursuit. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Abigail Christian with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also told KSNT 27 News that deputies are assisting police with this situation.