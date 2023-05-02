MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) arrested one man following a report of a crash after an alleged attempted car theft Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was working in an attached trailer around 2:30 a.m. on May 2 in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Rd. when a man later identified by police as Jesus Blanco, 28, of Manhattan allegedly stole the truck, according to the RCPD. The 43-year-old was able to step out of the trailer before the truck and trailer drove off.

After driving a short distance, the truck hit a speed limit sign and stopped, according to RCPD.

Blanco ran north on Linear Trail, according to the RCPD. Officers found him walking back towards the scene on Linear Trail.

Blanco was found to be intoxicated, according to RCPD. He was arrested for theft and driving under the influence.