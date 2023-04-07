MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan was listed as the victim of a crime when it was reported two catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from city vehicles.

The theft was reported around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Central Park Rd, according to the Riley County Police Department (RCPD). The estimated total loss was $3,000.

The Riley County Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 537-2112. You can also submit anonymous tips to Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-222-8477.