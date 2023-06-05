TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of a deadly shooting and shootout with law enforcement in Downtown Topeka is moving closer to a trial date.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said a preliminary hearing was held for Eric D. Perkins on Monday, June 5 in relation to the 2022 murder of Gregory Butts and a subsequent police shooting. The county found probable cause to support each of the charges filed against Perkins who was bound over for trial. The charges include:

Premeditated murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the first degree

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated endangering a child

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Interference with law enforcement

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Kagay went on to say that Perkins is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a bond of $1.5 million. He is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, law enforcement responded to the 3000 block of SW Kerry after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers found Gregory Butts laying in the yard of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A female was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment.

Officers were told the suspect fled the area with a female in a silver Toyota Corolla after shooting at neighbors that saw the incident. The suspect was later spotted at 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of SE Irvingham and SE Girard. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle began shooting at officers. The pursuit ended on 6th Street between Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street when the Corolla became disabled. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Perkins and took him into custody.

Perkins was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds taken during the exchange of gunfire with police and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The female in his vehicle also suffered a gunshot wound.

The TPD, SNSO and the Kansas Highway Patrol participated in the pursuit. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to the incident and began to investigate the pursuit between Perkins and law enforcement.

The TPD presented their case to the DA’s office and, on Oct. 10, charges were filed in by the DA’s office. Kagay later ruled police as justified in the shooting on Dec. 2, 2022.