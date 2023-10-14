TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police say a child is dead following a shooting in the Oakland neighborhood.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of NE Grattan Street. Once arrived, officers found a child who was suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a spokeswoman with the city, the child later died at a local hospital from sustained injuries.

LT D. Eubanks later revealed the identify of the deceased as 4-year-old Lawrencia Perez-Belair of Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, as a result of the investigation 24-year-old Mariann L. Belair of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Mariann Belair is charged with Murder in the 1st degree and Aggravated Endangering a child.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

27 News will keep you up to date on this investigation when we find out more.