TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police helped a Christian band visiting the Capital City over the weekend recover a stolen semi-truck.

Sergeant Joshua Klamm with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) told KSNT 27 News the TPD was called to help recover a semi-truck around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The truck belonged to the Christian band Casting Crowns while it was playing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) that evening, according to the band’s Manager Mike Jay.

Klamm said the TPD later found the truck on I-70 around 11 p.m. where police arrested a woman in connection with the alleged theft. The semi suffered some minor damage during the incident.

Jay said no members of the band were hurt during the incident. Casting Crowns was able to make it to its next show in Bourbonnais, Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7.

KSNT 27 News reached out to TPAC for comment but has yet to receive a response.

