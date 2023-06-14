TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) confirmed one of their Topeka locations was the victim of theft after components from electrical boxes used to charge USPS electric vehicles were found to have been stolen.

The USPS has implemented several measures to prevent future thefts, according to Postal Inspector Paul Shade. Shade said security renovations and active security patrols have been implemented.

Shade said the case is being investigated through the Postal Inspection Service and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO). Lt. Todd Stallbaumer with the SNSO said USPS had contacted the sheriff’s office but had not filed a report.

No operational delays or issues were experienced as a result of the theft, according to Shade.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any further details other than the fact that a ‘theft occurred’ and measures are being taken to keep this from happening again,” Shade said.

Shade said he was not aware of other USPS markets with these issues.