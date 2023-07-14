CONCORDIA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is searching for suspects related to a recent case of vandalism in the City of Concordia.

The Concordia Police Department (CPD) said in a press release that a local swimming pool and pickleball court located in the city park in the 300 block of West 11th Street was damaged in an act of vandalism. The damage is believed to have been committed during the nighttime hours of July 13 by an unknown group of individuals.

The damage was extensive and caused the pickleball court and swimming pool to be closed for a day, according to the CPD. Police said the vandalism resulted in costly repairs for nearby buildings and equipment, lost wages by seasonal workers and lost revenue for the city.

The City of Concordia is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the damage, according to the CPD. If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you can call the CPD at 785-243-3131.