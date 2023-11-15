TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed and a $1 million bond has been set for a man accused of killing Topeka resident Jackson Edward Danner back in October.

On Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced charges were filed against Aaron Antonio Serrano in relation to a homicide that happened on Oct. 15 in the 1600 block of SW 21st St.

When officers arrived at the residence they found Danner, the sole tenant and owner of the property, in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

When authorities searched the residence they found evidence of drug and alcohol use. The investigation found a gathering had possibly taken place and Danner had been pushed into the front yard where he was shot and killed, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

Serrano was taken into custody by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Clay County, MO for an unrelated domestic battery case from Nov. 3. Serrano was extradited to Topeka on Tuesday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

Serrano was charged with a single count of second-degree murder and has been served with a murder warrant. This was the 31st homicide investigation for Topeka in 2023 and set a new all-time record for homicides in the Capital City.

At 9:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department announced they were attempting to locate a second suspect, Tremale M. Serrano, in relation to the crime.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to contact Detective Judd at jjudd@topeka.org or submit an anonymous tip through the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-007 or online by clicking here.

