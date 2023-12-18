SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a crash on Monday.

The sheriff’s office reported on social media that deputies were at the scene of a crash at 2 p.m. on Southwest 61st Street on Dec. 18. The road was closed between Southwest Burlingame Road and Southwest Fairlawn Road for emergency crews to work the scene of the crash.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 19, the sheriff’s office posted an update to the crash on social media. In it, the sheriff’s office said it was called around 1 p.m. to the 5000 block of Southwest 61st Street on Dec. 18 on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found three of the four adults inside the vehicle were injured in the crash. Two of the individuals received non-life-threatening injuries while the third received life-threatening injuries. Each of the injured individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was later found that the vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic, was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department (TPD). A separate investigation on the stolen vehicle is taking place between the TPD and sheriff’s office.

The 23-year-old Topeka driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle was treated for his injuries before being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. His charges include:

Aggravated battery

Reckless driving

Interference with law enforcement

Registration not assigned

No insurance

Operate a vehicle without being licensed

Improper driving on laned roadway

Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions

