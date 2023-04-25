TOPEKA (KSNT) – Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) are at a home in East Topeka as they attempt to make contact with a suspect believed to be involved with a domestic violence situation.

Abigail Christian with the SNSO said shortly before 11 a.m. on April 25 deputies were sent to the 3800 block of Southeast Croco Rd. on a domestic disturbance call. When deputies arrived, they found a woman and an infant victim bearing non-life-threatening wounds. The pair were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A male suspect is believed to still be inside the home, according to Christian. Law enforcement at the scene is trying to make contact with him at this time. Southbound Southeast Croco Rd. is down to one lane of travel while the situation continues. Locals are asked to avoid the area while law enforcement are at the scene.