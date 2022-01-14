Deputy impersonation scam spreads to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person identifying as a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to scam residents of Shawnee County according to law enforcement.

In a Facebook post on the SCSO’s page, they warn residents of Shawnee County to be aware that a person going by the name Deputy Justin Boyles is trying to scam people by claiming that there is a warrant that needs to be paid off. This comes just days after a similar phone scam was identified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO went on to say that it doesn’t call and ask for money or gift cards to pay for warrants. If you have a question regarding phone scams, call the SCSO at 785-251-2200.