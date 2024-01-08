TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a local man is in custody following a brief foot chase in north Topeka on Monday.

The chase began just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 8 when a deputy pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Northwest Grant Street and Northwest Logan Street. The vehicle was spotted without a license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited and fled the area. Law enforcement took the 29-year-old Topeka man into custody and found he had ‘dirty 30’ pills, methamphetamine and a handgun. He was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including:

Felony interference

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of opiates with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operate a vehicle without registration

Operate a vehicle with no insurance.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.