TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging three Topeka residents in connection to a recent robbery in the Capital City.

Danielle Thomas with the DOJ said in a press release that three Topekans have been charged through a criminal complaint regarding a robbery that occurred on Oct. 16, 2023 at LendNation in Topeka. The three people facing charges include the 32-year-old store manager of LendNation and a 47-year-old and a 32-year-old. Each are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly conspiring to rob LendNation.

Thomas said the 47-year-old is also facing one count of Hobbs Act Robbery for allegedly robbing LendNation on Oct. 16, 2023. Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Topeka Police Department (TPD) are investigating this case.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree,” according to the DOJ’s website. The act was first put in place in 1946 to fight racketeering in labor-management disputes.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.