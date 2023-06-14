TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Shawnee County deputies arrested two people after being led on a chase starting in the 2500 block of SE California Ave.

Before 7:45 p.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNCO) deputy attempted a traffic stop on a red 2001 Ford Expedition for a registration violation. The driver allegedly fled from the deputy. The deputy later ended his pursuit when the driver started driving the wrong way on I-70.

A short time later, another deputy tried to stop the vehicle on SE Rice Road near I-70. The driver led the deputy on another chase through an Oakland neighborhood before stopping at NE Chester and NE Laurent Street, according to the SCSO. The driver left the vehicle and ran on foot before being apprehended in the 700 block of NE Chester Ave.

Deputies found illegal narcotics and a loaded handgun during the investigation. The driver and passenger were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to the SCSO.

The 41-year-old driver from Topeka received medical attention before being booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, interference with law enforcement, registration violation and numerous traffic violations, according to the SCSO.

The 35-year-old passenger from Oskaloosa was booked on a bench warrant out of the city of Topeka, according to the SCSO. The Topeka Police Department assisted in the chase.