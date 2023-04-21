MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested another person in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year at the Sunset Zoo’s parking lot.

The Riley County Police Department reports that officers were working a search warrant at 2:45 p.m. on April 20 in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Dr. in Manhattan when they arrested two individuals. Sierra Wells and Thesiaus Robinson, both of Manhattan and both 20-years-old, were arrested after officers discovered drugs and guns.

The RCPD arrested the pair on the following charges:

Wells Distribution of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Criminal use of weapons Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Robinson Distribution of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Criminal use of weapons Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance Distribution of hallucinogenic drugs Three counts of drug possession Aggravated robbery



Robinson’s charge of aggravated robbery stems from his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery at the Sunset Zoo’s parking lot. His arrest markes the fourth in connection to the shooting.

At 5:07 p.m. on March 7 the RCPD were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by police found that this was an isolated incident between two separate, but associated, parties, according to RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote. Police later arrested three people in connection to the shooting: Christian Soto, 18, and Carlos Rodiguez, 23, both of Manhattan were arrested along with a 17-year-old.

Wintermote said the investigation into the shooting led police to believe the three robbed two other men, aged 17 and 20, at gunpoint at the Sunset Zoo. Rodiguez was shot in the neck during the alleged robbery by the 17-year-old victim. All parties involved left the scene before officers arrived to investigate. Rodiguez was taken to a Manhattan hospital and later to a hospital in Topeka for treatment before being released.