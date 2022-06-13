TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning.

The Topeka Police Department reported that at 5:15 a.m. on June 13 at a local hospital in Topeka a gunshot victim arrived in a privately owned vehicle. The gunshot victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening.

A follow-up investigation by TPD detectives confirmed that the shooting was unintentional. The circumstances regarding this case are ongoing at this time.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the shooting took place in the 3600 block of SE Adams early Monday morning. It appears the victim was shot in their vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

