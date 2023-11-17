TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating an early morning shooting in west Topeka.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka said officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 to Candlewood Suites Topeka West at 914 SW Henderson Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be non-life-threatening.

Spiker said the man was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to a local hospital. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

