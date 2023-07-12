TOPEKA (KSNT) – After an early morning shooting Wednesday, local law enforcement engaged in a motorcycle chase that later had to be called off when officers lost sight of the suspect.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of SE Washington Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an individual who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

TPD officers found a person of interest was driving a motorcycle near the area and attempted to stop the individual. The motorcycle driver ran from police, starting a pursuit with TPD officers and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved.

The pursuit was called off when officers lost sight of the motorcycle.

The incident is being investigated and no additional information is available at this time.