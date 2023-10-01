TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early Sunday morning shooting in South East Topeka sent one victim to a local hospital, according to the Topeka Police Department.

According to LT J. Schumacher, around 3:45 a.m. TPD officers were sent to the 2900 blk of SE Fremont St on a report of a shooting, with the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, one adult male was found and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing at this point in time.