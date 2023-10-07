TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early Saturday morning aggravated battery incident puts one victim in a local hospital, according to Topeka Police.

Around 12:32 a.m. officers were sent to the 2500 block of SW Mission Ave on a report of a possible shooting, according to LT. M Hren with the Topeka Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one female adult suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Hren.

According to TPD, that victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment, and officers are still investigating at this point in time.