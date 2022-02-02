TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a man responsible for robbing the Kaw Valley Bank in Topeka.

According to a recent press release from the FBI, the bank robbery which took place at the Kaw Valley Bank located at 6831 SW 29th St. in Topeka on Sept. 29, 2018, at 9:27 a.m. is unsolved and the suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a black male, 6’1 to 6’4″ in height and around 300 lbs. He was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with “GAP” written across the jacket, dark colored pants, white tennis shoes and a nylon draw-string style bag covering his face.

The suspect entered the teller area and made a demand for cash while threatening the use of a weapon although none was displayed. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in what was described as a dark blue or black Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and stock silver rims that was parked in the adjacent Dillons grocery store.

If anyone has information about this robbery they are advised to call the FBI Topeka office at 785-231-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Tips can be provided via the web here or through the P3tips app.