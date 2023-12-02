TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in a downtown Topeka neighborhood on Friday.

KSNT 27 News reached out to FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton for more information. She confirmed FBI personnel were in the Capital City on Dec. 1 but did not say why.

“I can confirm that we had a lawful presence in the 800 block of SW Tyler St., Topeka Kansas earlier today regarding an ongoing investigative matter,” Patton said. “No FBI personnel are on scene at this time.”

KSNT 27 News also reached out to the City of Topeka and Topeka Police Department for more information on this investigation but has yet to receive a response.

