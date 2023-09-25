TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a bank robbery in Topeka.

Bridget Patton with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a press release that the Capitol Federal Savings Bank at 1201 SW Topeka Blvd. was the victim of a bank robbery at 2:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The suspect allegedly made a demand for cash and threatened with a weapon but did not show a weapon during the incident.

Patton said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. A photo of the suspect was provided by the FBI.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can reach out to the FBI office of Kansas City at 816-512-8200. Tips can be sent to the FBI online by clicking here. You To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.