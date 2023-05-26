LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former Lawrence police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty was found not guilty Friday on over two dozen charges in Douglas County.

A jury found Jonathan Gardner not guilty on 17 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers, 17 counts of official misconduct and one count of rape.

Gardner was charged in March of 2022 with one count of rape, 12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers and 12 counts of official misconduct.

The KBI said it launched an investigation after Lawrence police asked for help. The police department received a report from a woman saying that Gardner had sexually assaulted her while he was on duty on Jan. 1, 2017.

After the agency finished its investigation, Lawrence police terminated the officer’s job with the department.