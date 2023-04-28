TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office employee has been arrested following an investigation by law enforcement.

Abigail Christian with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka is under arrest for several alleged thefts of cash that occurred over the course of several months while she was employed at the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office. Cunningham’s former place of employment discovered the alleged thefts and began an investigation, later turning over evidence to the SNSO.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah told KSNT 27 News that Cunningham stole $41,000. This money came from motor vehicle registration fees and property taxes.

Cunningham was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, April 26 on several counts of felony theft, making false information, unlawful acts concerning computers and destroying a written instrument, according to Christian. The incident remains under investigation.