EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department (EPD) in partnership with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) seized illegal gambling machines in Emporia.

On Monday, EPD and KRGC agents conducted a search warrant at the BP at 2102 W 6th Ave, according to a press release from the department. Five illegal gambling machines, an ATM and cash were seized from the business.

According to EPD, the investigation started several weeks ago after the EPD received information about the machines.

Kansas law, K.S.A. 21-6403(e)(1)(B) defines a “gambling device” as a machine that is “designed, manufactured or altered primarily for use in connection with gambling…(i) [w]hich when operated may deliver, as the result of chance, any money or property; or (ii) by the operation of which a person may become entitled to receive, as the result of chance, any money or property….”

No arrests have been made, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing.