GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man suspected in a Garden City homicide is dead following a 12-hour standoff in Dodge City, police confirmed Monday.

Armando Pavon Campos (Courtesy: Garden City Police Department)

Armando Pavon Campos was suspected of killing 63-year-old Julia Landeros inside her home in the 1300 block of Conkling Avenue on Friday, Garden City police said. Police had asked for the public’s help to locate him.

Dodge City police say the standoff with Campos started Sunday on Market Circle in south Dodge City. Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said a woman called 911 saying she left the home after Campos arrived. Police responded and tried to negotiate with him.

Just after 5 a.m. on Monday, police entered the home. They say Campos shot himself. The department is still processing the scene.