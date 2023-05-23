HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Hiawatha City Administrator Rebecca Berger was arrested in Cass County, Missouri by Belton Police on municipal charges including open container and leaving the scene of a crash.

When asked for comment, Hiawatha City Attorney Andrew Delaney said the city doesn’t comment on non-elected personnel issues.

Berger had a first appearance scheduled for May 22 but the hearing was rescheduled to July 18 at the Belton Municipal courtroom, according to Missouri Court Records.

Berger was arrested on the following municipal charges on May 11, according to Cass County records:

failure to stop at a stop sign, crosswalk or nearest intersection 2x

failure to stay on roadway 2x

leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash

open container

failure to drive on the right half of the roadway

failure to yield to emergency vehicles displaying audible sirens and visible lights

Berger posted $400 or 10% of her total bond amount: $4,000, according to Belton Police records.

Berger received fines from Belton Police in 2019 and 2021 for speeding. On Feb. 4, 2019, Berger was issued a fine of $80.50 by Belton Police for exceeding posted speed limits by 16-19 mph. On Nov. 21, 2021, Berger was issued a fine of $70.50 by Belton Police for exceeding posted speed limits by 11-15 mph, according to Missouri court records.

The next regular City Commission meeting was held at 5:35 p.m. on May 22. In the meeting, Berger presented the consent agenda and the March 2023 Fire Department Report, according to the regular agenda. There were no executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel or public discussions regarding Berger’s employment on the agenda.