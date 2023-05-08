HOLTON (KSNT) – On Sunday a high-speed chase took Jackson County Deputies to the Nebraska state line before a suspect was arrested by Nebraska authorities.

A Jackson County Sheriff attempted a traffic stop on a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado around 6:30 a.m. in Holton. The suspect pulled into a gas station parking lot and displayed bizarre behavior while not complying with orders, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, later identified as Richard James Wooden 53, of Texas then left the parking lot driving at a high rate of speed, according to the JCSO. The suspect traveled north on U.S. Hwy 75 past the Nebraska State line where Richard County Deputies entered the chase.

Deputies from Richard County were able to pop the suspect’s tires and arrest him. JCSO deputies were pursuing a warrant for Wooden Monday morning, according to the JCSO.