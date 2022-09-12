GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported a 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by Mariah Brown, of Milford, left the scene of an accident after hitting a 2007 Toyota Sequoia driven by Brian S. Casey of Manhattan.

Deputies spoke with witnesses, conducted an investigation, and determined it was Casey who was alleged to be the aggressor. She’s charged with aggravated endangering a child and reckless driving.