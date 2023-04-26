TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have investigated 16 homicides in 2023, which is compared to 18 homicides in all of 2022. The record year for killings in Topeka was 2017, which saw 30 homicides.

KSNT 27 News has detailed where things stand with the killings Topeka Police have investigated in 2023, starting with the most recent first.

No. 16 - Police said self-defense is being considered in the April 26 killing of Semaj Jackson, 26, of Topeka. Police said Jackson died at a hospital after he was shot in the 2000 block of SW Clay in Central Topeka, east of Washburn University.

No. 15 - Prosecutors are determining whether to file charges against Christopher Ray, 32, of Topeka. Ray was arrested for first-degree murder in the April 18 shooting death of Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka. The killing happened in the 900 block of SW 17th in Central Topeka.

No. 14 - Prosecutors charged Christopher Brown, 36, of Topeka with murder for the April 17 shooting and killing of Sherman Coleman, Jr., 33, of Topeka. The killing happened in the 2300 block of Bellview, near 10th and California in East Topeka.

No. 13 - Aaron Mathis, Jr., 16, died at a hospital as the result of an April 7 shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry, near 37th and Topeka in South Topeka. Police are investigating.

No. 12 – Police are looking for Jeffrey “Cheese” Arnold, 52, in connection with the March 26 death of Deaundreya Caraway, 38. Caraway was shot to death at 1520 SE Quincy, near 17th and Kansas in Central Topeka.

No. 11 – Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old boy with reckless second-degree murder for the March 16 killing of Kaleb Lane, 13. Lane was shot in an accidental shooting at 1312 Garfield, located near Huntoon and Washburn in Central Topeka. Lane died at the hospital after the shooting, which occurred during Spring Break, making him the second Topeka Public Schools student to be killed this year. Prosecutors have not released the name of the juvenile suspect.

No. 10 – Khristopher Brown, 19, was found shot to death after a March 14 hit-and-run incident was reported in the city’s east side. Police have not arrested anyone for the murder, which police recorded in the 1000 block of Locust.

No. 9 – Police found Rodney Clayton, 57, stabbed to death on March 6 at Third and Harrison in Downtown Topeka. Serena Sanchez, 26, was arrested for his death. Prosecutors have charged her with intentional second-degree murder.

No. 8 – Gregorio Castillo, 68, died after a Feb. 15 road rage incident at the westbound exit of I-70 and MacVicar in West Topeka. Castillo's family said he died at a hospital from the injuries he received from a fight. Police have not arrested the 33-year-old man involved in the incident. A GoFundMe has been set up for Castillo.

No. 7 – Michael Comp, 40, was killed in a Jan. 31 shooting in Southeast Topeka after someone shot at the tow truck he was driving. Prosecutors have charged Wesley Rayton, Sr., 47, with first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the 900 block of SE 34th, just east of Adams.

No. 6 – Police found Jason Neal, 48, with multiple gunshot wounds at a Topeka apartment complex, 405 SW Tyler, in Downtown Topeka. Prosecutors charged Skyler Wilson, 33, with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder for the Jan. 28 killing. One witness told police he was acting erratically the day of the shooting and was “threatening to kill his family,” according to court documents. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family's funeral expenses.

No. 3, 4, 5 - Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two daughters, Kourtney, 1, and Peyton, 9, were killed in a West Topeka house fire on Jan. 20. Fitzpatrick worked at McDonald's, Peyton was a fourth-grade student at Lowman Hill Elementary in the Topeka Public School District. Police arrested the father of the children, Kyle Tyler, 32. Prosecutors charged him with three counts of first-degree murder. Investigators said he set the living room and basement of the home on fire. The home is located at 916 Warren, east of Gage Park. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family’s funeral expenses.

No. 2 – Police found Shawn “Heavy” Carter, 45 shot to death in a Jan. 8 shooting at 1316 SE Madison in Southeast Topeka near the Adams exit of I-70. Detectives are seeking leads in the case.

No. 1 – Jackson Tilton, 1, died in a Topeka hospital after the report of a Jan. 4 child abuse case. Police said it happened at 508 NE Grattan in Oakland. Prosecutors charged Kelley, who was known to the victim, with first-degree murder and child abuse. A GoFundMe has been set up by the boy’s father.

