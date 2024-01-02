TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 46-year-old man from Berryton was arrested after a child showed up at an area hospital with signs of a sexual offense.

At 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a local hospital regarding a report of a sexual offense on a minor. After a preliminary investigation, deputies went to the 2100 block of SE 102nd St, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested a 46-year-old man on charges of rape, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.

