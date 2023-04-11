EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a recent structure fire that threatened the lives of multiple people in Emporia.

Captain Lisa Hayes with the Emporia Police Department (EPD) reports that officers and the Emporia Fire Department responded to a multi-residence house fire in the 800 block of Congress St. around 4 a.m. Monday, April 10. A joint investigation by the EPD and EFD found a homemade incendiary device went through a window of the building and started the fire.

Several people, including children, were inside at the time, according to Capt. Hayes. However, no injuries were reported.

The EPD arrested 32-year-old Donovan Williams, of Emporia, in connection to this case, according to Capt. Hayes. Williams had another homemade incendiary device and was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on preliminary charges of aggravated arson and criminal use of an explosive. The EPD anticipates additional charges of attempted murder to be brought against Williams, Capt. Hayes said in a release.