BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – State law enforcement officials say an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation was seized during a recent operation in southeast Kansas.

Melissa Underwood with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says on June 27 the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information on a possible illegal marijuana grow operation near the intersection of 35th Street and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas. Law enforcement visited the site at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 and secured the area.

Underwood said an unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located. In total, more than 1,300 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle and growing paraphernalia. The bust netted more than 1,300 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

Underwood said the KBI, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Bourbon County Public Works were involved in the operation.