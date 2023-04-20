TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of Topeka’s latest murder is facing an additional criminal charge after an outburst during his first court appearance Thursday.

Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka, is facing a first degree murder charge for the shooting death of Troy Shepard earlier this week. In an expletive-laden outburst at Thursday’s court appearance, he denied committing the crime and walked away before the hearing was over. The judge held Ray in contempt of court.

“I didn’t kill no one so there’s no first degree nothing,” Ray said.

Ray remains in jail on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance set for July 6 at 2 p.m.

Shepard was injured in a shooting on April 18 in the 900 block of Southwest 17th St. that was allegedly committed by Ray. Shepard was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries. Ray was arrested the following day by the Topeka Police Department.