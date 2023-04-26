TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in Central Topeka Wednesday morning.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said the man has been identified as Semaj O. Jackson, 26, of Topeka. Everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for at this time, according to Nichols. The department will send the investigation to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office with a possible self-defense consideration.

Lt. Matt Danielson with the Topeka Police Department said law enforcement was called at 8:10 a.m. on April 26 to the 2000 block of Southwest Clay St. on a possible shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later. The TPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the situation.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.