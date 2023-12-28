LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A basketball player from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has been suspended from the team following an allegation of rape stemming from an incident in Lawrence.

Derrick Burson with the University of Illinois Athletics said in a press release sent out on Dec. 28 that Terrence Shannon Jr. had a warrant issued for his arrest by the Douglas County District Attorney. This was issued in connection to a charge of rape against Shannon following his visit to Lawrence to attend the Illinois at Kansas football game on Friday, Sept. 8.

Shannon attended the game as a spectator and was not there as a representative of the University of Illinois. Burson said Shannon has since been suspended from all team activities by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA).

Shannon traveled to Lawrence on Dec. 28 to present himself to law enforcement, after which he posted bail and set off for Champaign, Illinois. Burson said the university takes allegations of this nature seriously.

“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

The university and DIA were aware of a police investigation into Shannon since late September but did not receive any information they could take action on until Wednesday, Dec. 27.

