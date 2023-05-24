TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officials say a Shawnee County Department of Corrections inmate tried to escape custody by jumping on a train.

Tim Phelps with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections said at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday an inmate under escort from the main jail facility to the Corrections Annex fled from custody. The inmate, bound by handcuffs, ran to a nearby train and jumped onto and then off of one of the train cars.

Phelps said jail staff were able to see the inmate throughout the incident and returned him to custody at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Hancock Street. The inmate is now facing the possibility of additional charges from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office related to the escape attempt. No one was harmed in this situation.

Phelps said the inmate was originally booked into custody on a single misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on May 19, 2023.