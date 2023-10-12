POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – Local sheriff’s offices are working to find those responsible for stealing a county truck, attempted ATM burglary and then setting the truck on fire.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, just after 2 a.m., the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an unknown fire at the 5400 block of Blue River Road in Pottawatomie County, according to a press release from Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager. Deputies arrived to find a Ford F150 on fire.

After some investigation, deputies traced the truck back to the Pottawatomie County Road Department.

Sheriff Shane Jager said the truck wasn’t involved in an accident, but the fire was intentionally set. Deputies report the truck was stolen from Walker and Flush Road in Pottawatomie County early Oct. 12.

Sheriff Jager told 27 News the stolen truck was seen on security camera video attempting to burglarize and criminally damage a Union State Bank ATM at 201 Front St. in Randolph, Riley County at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 12. According to the Riley County Police Department’s social media, two men wearing dark clothes and masks are responsible for $15,000 worth of damage. No money was taken.

Photos courtesy of the Riley County Police Department

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stolen truck and intentionally-set fire, and the Riley County Police Department is investigating the attempted burglary. Sheriff Jager urges anyone with information regarding the crimes to contact Detective Kidd with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 457-3353 or leave a tip on the crime-stoppers link at ptsheriff.com. To contact the Riley County Police Department, call (785) 537-2112 or leave a top at Crime Stoppers (785) 359-7777 or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS.