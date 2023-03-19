JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department are looking into the death of two Junction City residents.

According to Captain Cory Odell of the Junction City Investigations Division, officers responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of W. 1st Street after 8 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found two dead inside the home.

The names of those individuals have yet to be released, but police identified them as a 75 year old White Female and an 80 year old White Male.

While the autopsy is scheduled for a later time, police are investigating the two deaths as a homicide. Junction City Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or reaching out to the Junction City Geary County Crime Stoppers.