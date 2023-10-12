TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to potential threats made to a Shawnee County school on Wednesday.

At 7 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a potential threat to the Tallgrass Student Learning Center, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A student had threatened to bring a firearm to school the next day. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division contacted the suspect and school administrators, according to the press release.

At 10:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was arrested for criminal threats and felony interference with law enforcement, according to the press release. The incident is still under investigation.

“Sheriff Hill would like to reiterate to our community members that we take threats to our schools extremely seriously and we will continue to thoroughly investigate these crimes,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the press release.